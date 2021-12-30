Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of FLLV opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

