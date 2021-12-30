Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $115.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

