Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $108.71 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.