Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

