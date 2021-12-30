Camden Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FINM. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINM opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

