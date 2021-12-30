Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 484 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

