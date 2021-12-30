Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

