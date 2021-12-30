Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,285,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

