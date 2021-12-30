Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

