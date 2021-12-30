Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $540,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $656.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.04. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

