Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 18,859 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

