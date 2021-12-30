Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.