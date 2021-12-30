Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

