Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “
Shares of Camtek stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.