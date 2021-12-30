Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 1,900 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total transaction of C$103,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,325.92.

CNQ stock opened at C$53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

