Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 1,900 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total transaction of C$103,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,325.92.
CNQ stock opened at C$53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.59.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
