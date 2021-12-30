CannabisCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

