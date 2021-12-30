Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $249.78 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

