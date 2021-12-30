Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $13,053,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $409,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $2,280,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $373.44 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

