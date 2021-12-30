Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

