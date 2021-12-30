Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

