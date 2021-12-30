Capital Analysts LLC Sells 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $909.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $926.86 and a 200-day moving average of $901.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

