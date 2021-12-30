Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.45.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.