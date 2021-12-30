Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

