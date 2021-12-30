Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.74

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.74 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 57.40 ($0.77). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 197 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

In related news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78), for a total value of £1,442.46 ($1,939.05).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

