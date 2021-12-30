CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.61. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. CarMax has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $7,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,658,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

