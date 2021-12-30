Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 236.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.