Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $372,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $238,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 51.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

CARR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

