Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $225.29 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -155.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

