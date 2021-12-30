CCUniverse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $14,160.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006412 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.