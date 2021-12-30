CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Financial Contrast

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get CCUR alerts:

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mogo has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 219.88%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18 Mogo $33.03 million 8.05 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -28.91

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCUR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09%

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.