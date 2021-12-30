Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.56

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.56 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.38). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 3,246 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

