Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.