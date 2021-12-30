Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.00 or 0.07844841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.76 or 1.00051687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008091 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

