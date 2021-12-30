Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.43

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.43 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 69.26 ($0.93). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 68.98 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,949,607 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.55.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

