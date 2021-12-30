ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $25.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

