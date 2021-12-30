Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,890.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

