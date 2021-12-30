Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $198.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.