Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

