Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

