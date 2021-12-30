Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE WES opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

