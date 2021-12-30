Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.