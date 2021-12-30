Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in 3M by 297.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.