Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

