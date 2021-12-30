China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Trading Up 40%

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN)’s stock price was up 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 180,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.