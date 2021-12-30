Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 528,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,898,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,001,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

