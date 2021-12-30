Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 528,852 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 528,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,898,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $451,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

