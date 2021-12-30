Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,848,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

EQAL stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

