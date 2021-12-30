Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $439.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $440.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

