Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.21 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

