Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 60.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.48. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

