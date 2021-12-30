Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

